BBC Panorama team face threats after Kinahan investigation

The BBC’s Panorama team has been threatened by criminal elements in Northern Ireland after its investigation into Daniel Kinahan was broadcast last week.

The PSNI has warned the BBC of an unspecified threat from criminal elements in the North arising from the programme, during which Mr Kinahan’s place in Irish and European gangland crime was reported on as well as his influence and, unofficial, senior position in making deals within professional boxing.

Mr Kinahan, who currently lives in the United Arab Emirates and has no convictions, has been identified by an Irish High Court judge in 2018 as controlling a vast international network of drugs and arms smuggling.

The BBC’s head of current affairs, Jo Carr, said the broadcaster would not be deterred from its work by threats from criminals.

“The BBC places the utmost priority on the safety of our teams, whose journalism plays a vital role in a free society. It is despicable and intolerable if thugs think they can muzzle a free press through intimidation. We will continue to throw light into even the murkiest of corners.” More to follow...