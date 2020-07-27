Ballyfermot killing: Gardaí investigate if shooting was case of mistaken identity

Gardaí are investigating if a man who was shot to death in Ballyfermot, Dublin, on Monday morning was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

The 55-year-old victim had been living in the UK and had arrived home to Ireland about a week ago. He was staying in the home of his elderly mother in Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, when he was killed.

The victim was not known to gardaí and is not thought to have been involved in gangland crime either here or in the UK. However, at least one person close to him is believed to be involved with a local criminal gang whose leader has been a target of the Criminal Assets Bureau in recent years.

At 11am on Monday the victim opened the front door of 85 Croftwood Park and was shot a number of times by a gunman. The victim managed to retreat into the house, where he was shot several more times.

The gunman fled in a Ford Fiesta. He drove it to another part of the large residential development, where he then set it on fire shortly after 11am, completely gutting the vehicle.

He then got into a Skoda Octavia which he drove to the Monksfield Lawns area of Clondalkin about 10 minutes away. This vehicle was also set alight by the man before he fled on foot towards a green area near Monksfield Walk.

A burnt-out car on Monksfield Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Gardaí are still trying to establish a motive and stress that investigations are at an extremely early stage. Sources say the carefully planned nature of the murder has the hallmarks of organised crime.

Local reaction

On Monday afternoon local residents gathered in their front gardens as gardaí moved in and out of the semi-detached house in which the victim was shot. Most said they knew little of the family. “They’re decent people. They were well liked,” said one woman.

One neighbour in the quiet estate said the gunman appeared to open fire as soon as the front door was opened.

Another neighbour described being in her bedroom when she heard six shots or more and then a car driving away. She later observed the victim’s mother “in a state of shock” being escorted from the house by paramedics.

There were several people in the house at the time of the shooting. It is understood the victim has several children who live in the UK.

On Monday afternoon, Supt Tony Twomey of Ballyfermot Garda station declined to be drawn on a possible motive and appealed for anyone with information to come forward, including those with dashcam or mobile phone footage.

“We’re at the early stages of the investigation so we’re not ruling out anything at this stage,” he said.

Examination

The body remained at the scene inside the house on Monday afternoon, where it was examined by a State Pathologist pending removal to Dublin City Mortuary.

Three locations, the house and the locations of the two cars, have been sealed off as crime scenes.

A burnt-out car on Le Fanu Drive, Ballyfermot, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Both vehicles, one at Le Fanu Drive and the one at Monksfield Lawns, were completely gutted.

Gardaí believe the killer may have driven the Skoda to Monksfield Lawns either through Park West or along the new Nangor Road and through Woodford Estate.

“We are appealing to motorists and pedestrians who may have been in either of those locations between 10.30am and 11.30am and who may have seen anything unusual to come forward,” said Supt Twomey.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01-6667200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.