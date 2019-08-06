Axe and homemade mace seized from man on scooter with no helmet

Gardaí have seized a number of offensive weapons and a small quantity of drugs from a man who was stopped on a scooter because he was not wearing a helmet.

The incident occurred in Birr, Co Offaly, on Bank Holiday Monday when members of the Offaly Roads Policing Unit made what began as a routine traffic stop.

A search of the man yielded an axe and dagger along with an arrow and mace-type weapon comprised of an axe handle with a large stone attached to it by a chain.

In a brief statement, Laois-Offaly gardaí said the suspect in the case would appear before the courts in due course.

“Offaly Roads Policing stopped a scooter rider, who was not wearing a helmet, for road traffic matters,” the statement said.

“On searching rider they discovered a number of weapons on their person along with a small amount of a suspected controlled drug. Court to follow.”