Axe and homemade mace seized from man on scooter with no helmet
Weapons and drugs found after individual searched at routine traffic stop in Offaly
Some of the items seized from a scooter driver in Offaly. Photograph: Garda
Gardaí have seized a number of offensive weapons and a small quantity of drugs from a man who was stopped on a scooter because he was not wearing a helmet.
The incident occurred in Birr, Co Offaly, on Bank Holiday Monday when members of the Offaly Roads Policing Unit made what began as a routine traffic stop.
A search of the man yielded an axe and dagger along with an arrow and mace-type weapon comprised of an axe handle with a large stone attached to it by a chain.
In a brief statement, Laois-Offaly gardaí said the suspect in the case would appear before the courts in due course.
“Offaly Roads Policing stopped a scooter rider, who was not wearing a helmet, for road traffic matters,” the statement said.
“On searching rider they discovered a number of weapons on their person along with a small amount of a suspected controlled drug. Court to follow.”