Attempted ATM robbery in Co Louth intercepted by armed gardaí

An investigation is under way into an attempted ATM robbery in Co Louth this morning.

A digger remains at the scene outside the Bank of Ireland branch on Dunleer mainstreet. The robbery was intercepted by a patrol of armed gardaí.

Gardaí have sealed off the area and the street was closed to traffic on Wednesday morning.

This is the second time the ATM was targeted in recent months.

In November, raiders made a similar attempt to steal the ATM from Mainstreet in Dunleer, Co Louth but were unsuccessful. However, a large sum of money was stolen from the machine.

The remains of the ATM structure were crushed and appeared to be just visible among the rubble.

The incident on Wednesday is the latest in a spate of ATM robberies on both sides of the border over the past year - 16 ATMs in Northern Ireland and 15 ATMs in the Republic of Ireland.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesman said.