Attack on woman in Co Louth was attempted sexual assault, say gardaí

Gardaí in Dundalk are treating a “random” attack on a woman walking on her own as a “serious attempted sexual assault”.

Garda Superintendent Gerry Curley, of Dundalk Garda station said there was “no doubt” there was a sexual motive behind it.

The attack happened on the Táin walk, a popular pedestrian link between the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk and the Newry Road, on Thursday evening.

Supt Curley said the man approached her from behind and the woman “struggled with this person and she managed to pull herself away and he left”.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was walking on her own at the time, between 7.40pm and 7.50pm and did not know her attacker.

“This is a random attack, she did not know who this person was, she was just out for a walk,” he said.

Gardaí are now aware of any other similar incidents and say they are “looking for the public’s assistance and any information”.

“We know the culprit walked on to the inner relief road so that his why we are looking for dash cam footage,” Supt Curley said.

The attacker is said to be in his 20s, over 6 foot tall, skinny and with a tight hair cut.

The woman did not need hospital treatment but Supt Curley said “there is no doubt the assault was for a sexual motive”.

“Obviously if a female is attacked by a male in a situation like that, one would have to think there may have been some more purpose to it,” he added.

After she fought him off, the woman raised the alarm and contacted gardaí.

“This was a very frightening incident for the woman and we would like to catch the person responsible,” Supt Curley.

The man left the area on foot and headed north on to the Inner Relief Road. Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch. tehy ahve also asked drivers of vehicles or cyclists with dash cam footage who were in the Newry Road or the Inner Relief road at the Táin Bridge area at the time to contact them on Dundalk Garda station is 042 - 9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.