ATM theft suspects caught, more cash recovered after they return to scene of earlier arrest

A group of men based across four counties and who have links to the republican movement are under investigation for a series of ATM robberies, including a foiled raid in Virginia, Co Cavan, last week.

On Tuesday night, members of the gang went back to the location where one of them was arrested last week and where €300,000 from previous robberies was recovered.

When the gang members returned to the yard in Moynalty, Co Meath, gardaí had them under surveillance. They arrested three suspects and found another €100,000 which had been hidden at the premises.

The man found with the money in the latest Garda search had been arrested last week but was released without charge pending further investigation.

He was being questioned last night after his second arrest. The gang, the nucleus of which comprises men who are related to each other, has addresses in Meath, Cavan, Armagh and Down.

The €100,000 seized on Tuesday brings to €400,000 the amount seized since detectives moved against the men as some of them were about to rob the ATM in Virginia last week.

A digger was stolen last Wednesday from a local building site and driven to the Riverfront Hotel on Virginia’s Main Street. Gardaí were ready to move in when the ATM robbery began. However, just as the men put the stolen digger into position and were about to pull the ATM from the hotel wall, they stopped and fled.

One of the suspects was arrested at the scene and another man was found hiding in the toilets of the hotel several hours later. A third man was detained at a search of a premises in Moynalty, Co Meath, where €300,000 was found.

Of the three suspects arrested last week, two have been released without charge and one remains in custody.

The €400,000 is believed to be from two ATM robberies in Kells, Co Meath, which occurred within minutes of each other in April.

A Garda spokesman said further searches were carried out in Co Meath on Tuesday.

Two men in their 30s, one with an address in Northern Ireland, were arrested under the Criminal Justice Act 2006. Another man (28) was arrested on suspicion of money laundering

offences.