At least 11 arrests at far right protest in Dublin, gardaí say

Gardaí have arrested at least 11 people as members of the force clashed with far right protestors in Grafton Street, Dublin, on Thursday afternoon.

A number of gardaí used batons to overpower some of the protestors before pinning them on the ground and handcuffing them. The Irish Times understands at least 11 people were arrested during the Garda operation which was intended to ensure Grafton Street was not occupied for a sit-down or run-through protest as had been the case almost three weeks ago.

On Thursday a large rally was planned for Custom House Quay, though both the Yellow Vest group and Health Ireland decided to withdraw from the gathering.

However, more than 100 protestors gathered in the city centre and held a sit-down protest on O’Connell Bridge in the centre of the city for a period.

They then marched towards the Convention Centre on Spencer Dock in the IFSC in an apparent effort to hold a rally outside as Dáil Éireann has sat there. However, gardaí blocked off the approaches to the centre and when they found their way blocked the group staged a sit-down protest around the Guild Street area.

After a time there they left and marched towards East Wall before turning back in towards the city centre to Grafton Street.

Gardaí on Grafton Street

Before the protest crowd arrived on Grafton Street gardaí had deployed a large number of personnel there, including uniform gardaí, some in plain clothes and gardaí on bicycles.

A large number of Garda vans had also been driven onto the street and were parked there. This was done deliberately by the force to occupy the street and prevent a repeat of a sit-down protest at the start of October.

When the protestors found a heavy Garda presence on both ends of the street, some burst through the Garda cordon before making their way to the side streets and congregating on Lemon Street.

While they were initially blocked by gardaí and parked Garda vans, the group burst through and onto Grafton Street when they saw a woman being arrested, who was screaming loudly as she was led away.

Once the crowd broke through onto Grafton Street, a large number of them clashed with gardaí, some of whom drew their batons. As some protestors were pinned to the ground and arrested, other gardaí on foot and using their bicycles, warned the remaining protestors to stay away.

While the clashes were brief, they involved a relatively large number of protestors and gardaí, though the arrested suspects were taken away and order was restored relatively quickly.