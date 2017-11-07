Arrest of four in Dublin a severe setback for Kinahan gang, say gardaí

The dramatic arrest of four men on Monday evening, allegedly as two of them were poised to murder a person linked to the Hutch gang, was the result of a Garda surveillance and intelligence gathering operation lasting months and culminated in close to 100 heavily armed gardaí being deployed to frustrate the plan.

Two men armed with a loaded Beretta pistol, a silencer and ammunition, were caught in Fairview, Dublin, yesterday as they were about to shoot a Hutch gang associate whom the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau know but are not identifying publicly at present.

The other two, whose role is believed to have related to helping the hit team flee the scene of their planned murder, were arrested elsewhere in central Dublin.

No shots were fired during the arrests and gardaí say they are confident of further arrests in the coming days.

Gardaí believe they have inflicted a severe setback to the gang in what they say is an “unrelenting” push against organised crime.

Highly significant

Details of what happened emerged on Tuesday at a briefing at the Garda officers at Harcourt Square given by Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, flanked by Detective Chief Superintendent Jim McGowan, Detective Superintendent Seamus Boland and Detective Superintendent Brian Woods.

Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll said the operation was highly significant and the latest of over 40 incidents in which gardaí had intervened, preventing another attempted murder in the Kinihan-Hutch gang feud.

He said yesterday’s operation was one of the most significant of its type – in terms of the level of resources deployed against gangland criminals.

If the Director of Public Prosecutions agrees to charges “it will be open for the public to see how we came about making these arrests . They will be some of the most revealing trials in the history of the State,” said Ass Comm O’Driscoll.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll speaks to reporters during a briefing on Tuesday. Photograph: Collins

Describing the arrests, he said: “We intervened in a situation where we allege a person’s life was in immediate danger, which is evidence by the fact that a number of the people that we are making allegations against, were in close proximity to a loaded weapon bearing a silencer accompanied by ammunition . . .”

Considerable success

He said since being deployed in the aftermath of the February 2016 Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne, the spark that ignited the feud in Dublin, the bureau has had considerable success.

In 2017 alone, he said the focus on organised crime, and in particular the targeting of the two feuding gangs, had resulted in gardaí seizing one Baikal pistol and magazine, one Beretta 9mm pistol, one Taurus 9mm pistol, 10 revolvers, 1,879 bullets, two shotguns, three sub-machine guns, three assault rifles and six semi-automatic pistols.

“Since the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau was established on March 9th, 2015,” said Ass Comm O’Droiscoll, “it brings it to a total of 66 in terms of the number of firearms seized, with 2,879 rounds of ammunition. The bureau has [also] been responsible for seizing in the region of €5.5 million and €3.5 million of that in 2017 alone.”

Reflecting a high degree of pride within the Garda Síochána at what has been achieved since additional resources were deployed against criminal gangs, Ass Comm O’Driscoll spoke of the professionalism of the officers involved, the risk to their own lives, and of critics who have said gardaí are not up to the job of taking on organised crime.

Professionalism

“The level of expertise and professionalism that was exhibited in recent days is just incredible,” he said.

“There was a lot of negative publicity obviously following the Regency Hotel incident and so of it may have been justifiable . . .”

“But we have now been provided with the resources and we can guarantee that we are making full use of those resources.

“A lot of people have spoken about the negative aspects of the culture in the Garda Síochána and that is right.

“But we cannot forget the very positive culture that exists and particularly last night as I met the crews returning from their mission, to see the pride of the people who were so heavily armed and skilled in the use of weaponry and to see their pride in the fact that they never fired one shot and that the whole incident passed off and arrests made without any injuries being sustained by anybody.

“That is a reflection of a culture within the Garda Síochána.”

He said more people were facing conspiracy to murder charges than at any time in the past and while the threat from the Kinahan-Hutch feud remaned, the targeting of members and their associates, and intelligence gathering, would continue until they were beaten.

“No organisation can continue when significant players are continuously being successfully targeted and arrested,” he said

Ass Comm O’Driscoll suggested the arrests were an antidote to other matters that have cast the Garda Síochána in a poorer light recently.

“There is a culture other than that which seems to get a lot of publicity in recent times. There is a culture of dedication, of service to this State and that is the reason that many, and the majority, of people join the Garda Síochána, and we want to repair any damage that has been done.”