Arrest made after man (50s) dies following incident in Tallaght

A man in his late 50s has died following an incident in the early hours of Monday morning in the Tymon Road North area of Tallaght in Dublin 24.

The man was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries following an incident at around midnight on Monday. He was later pronounced dead.

The scene of the incident at Tymon Road has been sealed off for technical examination.

A man in his early 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or an Garda station.