Arrest follows seizure of €3m ecstasy haul in Dublin

A man has been arrested after one of the biggest seizures of MDMA, or ecstasy, in recent years.

Ketamine and herbal cannabis were also discovered in the same Garda-Revenue operation in north Dublin.

The haul, with an estimated street value in excess of €3 million, was discovered in a van stopped in a pre-planned search operation.

The drugs had entered the Republic from outside the jurisdiction and had been placed under surveillance.

While the seizure was made on Tuesday afternoon, news of it only emerged on Wednesday.

After the van was stopped in Kilbarrack and the driver spoken to by gardaí, the vehicle was searched.

Inside was discovered 30kg of MDMA and 20kg of ketamine, with a combined estimated street value of €3 million.

In a follow-up operation, at a house nearby, a search yielded a quantity of herbal cannabis valued at €20,000.

The arrested man was taken for questioning to Raheny Garda station where he was still being questioned on Wednesday.

The operation involved Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and is being questioned under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.

More to follow