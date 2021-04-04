Army carry out controlled explosion on suspicious device near Battle of Boyne site

An Army bomb disposal team carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious device found by a member of the public close to the Battle of the Boyne site at Oldbridge, Co Meath, on Sunday.

A portion of a popular boardwalk that links Oldbridge with Drogheda, Co Louth, was closed by gardaí when the device was found by a member of the public at about 11am.

It is possible the device had been lodged in or close to the Boyne canal, which runs alongside the pedestrian route, for some time but that has not been confirmed.

In a statement, the Garda said it had been alerted to the discovery of a suspicious device at Oldbridge on Sunday morning. “The area has been cordoned off and the Army EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] have been notified.” Invesigations are continuing.