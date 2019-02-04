Army called in to deal with viable pipe-bomb in Drogheda

A viable pipe-bomb discovered in Drogheda, Co Louth was made safe by the Army Bomb Disposal Team in the early hours of Monday.

The team was dispatched to investigate a suspect device on foot of a request from the Garda.

A cordon was established on arrival at 2.45am and houses were evacuated for the duration of the operation. A viable pipe-bomb was identified, made safe and the scene was declared clear of explosives at 4.20am.

“Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána, ” said the Defence Forces in a statement.

The pipe bomb in Drogheda is the second such discovery in as many days. The Army bomb disposal unit was called to investigate a pipe bomb that exploded in a north Dublin housing estate on Sunday evening.

Drug dispute

The device was found on Springdale Road, in the Edenmore housing estate in north Dublin.

It is believed the incident may be linked to a drug dispute in the area.

Gardaí were called after locals reported hearing a loud bang at about 5pm on Sunday and the road was cordoned off at both ends.

The Army’s explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene to inspect the device.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces said the bomb disposal team arrived at 6:15pm and conducted a post-blast analysis.

“To ensure public safety a cordon was put in place for the duration of the operation. The scene was declared safe at 7.50pm,” the spokesman said.