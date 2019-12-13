Armed robber steals cash-in-transit money

Gardaí are investigating the second armed robbery on a cash-in-transit van this week.

In the latest incident, an employee delivering a cash box was approached and threatened by a man with a firearm at a premises on Taney Road, Dundrum, in south Dublin on Friday morning.

The robber stole the cash box, which contained a sum of cash, and fled in a white van that was later found burnt out on Taney Crescent.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí in Dundrum are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which took place at about 10.35am.

They have also appealed to any motorists with camera footage travelling in the area between 10am and 11am.

On Tuesday, a similar incident took place when a man believed to be armed with a gun stole money in Dublin’s south inner city.

That robbery occurred at the Cornmarket in Dublin 8 at 5.20am when staff were delivering cash to an ATM outside a bank. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.