Armed gardaí arrest man as boy rescued from boot of car

A man in his 20s is due to appear in court this morning following the alleged “endangerment and abduction” of a 14-year-old boy in the Finglas area of Dublin on Monday evening.

The teenager was rescued from the boot of a car after armed gardaí in the area pursued the vehicle, which was being driven erratically, and was abandoned when it entered Kippure Park, in a cul-de-sac, the Garda said in a statement.

The Irish Times understands neither the boy nor his family have made a complaint to the Garda. Informed sources said gardaí sought a formal statement of complaint but none was made on Monday night or by early on Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 7.30pm. It is understood the teenager was allegedly abducted from Hazelcroft Road in Finglas by four men and bundled into the boot of the car a short time before gardaí came upon the vehicle.

Gardaí pursued the men, who abandoned the car and fled on foot. One man was apprehended after a chase on foot. Gardaí then discovered the teenager locked in the boot of the car.

There has been gangland feuding in the area and anti social behaviour and gardaí were on Tuesday trying to determine the motive for the abduction.

It is unclear if the feuding or anti social behaviour was somehow linked to the abduction. The armed gardaí who rescued the boy were conducting a patrol intended to quell gangland violence.

The armed gardaí who rescued the boy and arrested the suspect are from the K District Community Action Team.

The man under arrest in his 20s is being detained at Finglas Garda station under section 4 of the 1984 Criminal Justice Act. He is expected to appear in court this morning on road traffic offences. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to further offences.

Gardaí are still searching for the three other men in relation to the attack and sources said the abducted boy was very lucky the car he had been bundled into was intercepted when it was.

Local election candidate Sean Tyrrell (FG) thanked the gardaí for rescuing the teenager.

“Residents’ who contacted me about this incident, most of whom are parents or grandparents of young children, are in shock that it’s come to this,” he said.

“It’s no secret that crime is on the rise in the area and it’s probably the number one issue on the doors.”