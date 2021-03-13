Area in Glasnevin sealed off as ‘suspect device’ found

Gardaí have sealed off an area in Glasnevin, north Dublin on Saturday following the discovery of “a suspect device”.

The device was discovered at 11am on the River bank on Mobhi Drive.

Gardaí from Ballymun are currently at the scene while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is enroute.

The area is currently sealted off and gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...