Area evacuated after suspicious device is found in Drogheda

An area of Drogheda has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious device.

A cordon and traffic diversions are in place on the Dublin Road after the device was found near a parked car in the Co Louth town. The alarm was raised at about 2.40pm on Sunday, and the surrounding area was evacuated.

The Army explosive ordnance disposal unit has been requested to attend the scene.

The device is understood to resemble a pipe bomb, although it has not been confirmed if it is real or not.

Gardaí are investigating if it was left there as part of an ongoing feud between two criminal groups in the area. There has been a series of violent incidents involving the groups in recent days, including two petrol bomb attacks.

On Friday a youth connected to one of the groups was attacked with a hatchet and left with non-lifethreatening wounds. Two cars have also been burned out in recent days.