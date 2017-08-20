Appeal over woman last seen in Dublin city three days ago

An appeal has been issued for help locating a woman in her thirties who has been missing for three days.

Gardaí said Aishling Donnelly (34) was last seen on Thursday at 3.30pm on O’Connell Street in Dublin.

Ms Donnelly is described as being 5ft 5in tall with brown shoulder length curly hair and who wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, silver jumper and jeans.

Anyone who can assist with locating Aishling is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.