Appeal over girl (17) missing from Co Meath home for six days

Gardaí are seeking assistance in finding a 17-year-old girl from Navan, Co Meath who has not been seen for almost week.

Andrada Moldovan, who is a Romanian national, was last seen on Wednesday afternoon last at her home in Navan.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink or peach jacket, blue jeans and white runners. She was also carrying a black handbag.

She is described as being of a slim build and 5ft 9inches tall with blue eyes and long light brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Andrada or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.