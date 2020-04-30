Another person dies following suspected consumption of online drugs

A third person has died following the suspected consumption of drugs bought online by residents living in emergency accommodation in Co Offaly.

Two women, aged 44 and 19, staying at the Clonamore House Hotel in Tullamore died last Sunday and Monday.

A 23-year-old man, who took ill while emergency services were attending to the second female victim at the establishment, was taken to hospital after becoming unresponsive. Sources had indicated his prognosis was not good and on Thursday afternoon he was pronounced dead.

A fourth man, aged 32, also staying at the hotel, voluntarily attended hospital where it is believed timely medical attention may have considerably improved his condition, which is not thought to be life-threatening. All four are understood to have known each other and were not from the town.

Separately, gardai have also begun re-examining the death of a 30-year-old man on April 22nd to establish whether that too was connected.

Gardai have stressed the importance of toxicology tests in each case but have been investigating whether online drugs purchases, possibly involving a number of substances, were behind the deaths.

They have pointed to a significant increase in the purchase of drugs from the internet in recent weeks as coronavirus restrictions have cut off more traditional supply routes.