Ana Kriégel murder trial: Boys will not call evidence in their defence

Neither of the two boys accused of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriégel are calling evidence in their own defence.

Evidence in the trial, which has run for almost six weeks, has now concluded and no witnesses are to appear on behalf of Boy A or Boy B, the jury has heard.

The jury of eight men and four women will now hear closing speeches from the prosecution and defence.

This will be followed next week by a lengthy address from Mr Justice Paul McDermott after which the jury will be asked to begin deliberations.

Prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC will address the jurors first this morning.

The prosecution allege Boy B lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018 on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in. Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.