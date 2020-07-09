Almost €67,000 in cash and Audi car seized by Cab in Dublin

Almost €67,000 in cash, a 161 Audi Q7, two encrypted phones and documentation were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) during a search operation in Dublin on Thursday morning.

A residential address located in the Dublin Metropolitan Region South Division and a commercial business located in the DMR West Division were both searched.

The Cab was assisted by the Regional Armed Response Unit, DMR South District Detective Unit, the Stolen Motor Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

Gardaí said the search operation is “a significant development” in an ongoing investigation into cash and other assets accumulated by a local organised crime group from the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

“This search operation is just one example of the Criminal Assets Bureau working with local gardaí to target the assets of persons involved in drug dealing in the local community,” a statement from the Garda Press Office said.