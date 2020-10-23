Almost €160,000 worth of drugs seized in Meath grow house by gardaí

Almost €160,000 worth of drugs were seized in a cannabis grow house by gardaí in Co Meath.

Officers attached to the Meath Divisional Drug unit, the Eastern Region Armed Support unit and detective from Navan carried out a search of a house in Deanhill, Navan on Friday afternoon.

They found a large growing facility which was ventilated and insulated to grow cannabis.

A total of 143 plants with an estimated street value of €114,400, along with loose cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €45,000 were seized along with €9,000 in cash.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ashbourne Garda station for questioning.