Almost €160,000 worth of drugs seized in Meath grow house by gardaí
Man (51) arrested at the scene and taken to Ashbourne Garda station for questioning
Officers attached to the Meath Divisional Drug unit, the Eastern Region Armed Support unit and detective from Navan carried out a search of a house in Deanhill, Navan on Friday afternoon. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Almost €160,000 worth of drugs were seized in a cannabis grow house by gardaí in Co Meath.
Officers attached to the Meath Divisional Drug unit, the Eastern Region Armed Support unit and detective from Navan carried out a search of a house in Deanhill, Navan on Friday afternoon.
They found a large growing facility which was ventilated and insulated to grow cannabis.
A total of 143 plants with an estimated street value of €114,400, along with loose cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €45,000 were seized along with €9,000 in cash.
A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ashbourne Garda station for questioning.