Alleged victim wanted legal advice before going to police, Belfast rape trial told

The woman who was allegedly raped by Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding wanted to “get legal advice” before going to police, the men’s trial has heard.

On Thursday morning, the woman’s friend, who was out with her on the night before the alleged rape, continued giving evidence about texts they exchanged over the following days.

The day after the alleged rape, the witness brought her friend to a sexual health clinic where she was examined and evidence was collected.

The following day she texted the complainant stating: “I’m going to say it again but when you’re ready, go to the police.” She added: ‘It doesn’t have to be now. The evidence is there already.”

The complainant replied, “I want to speak to someone legally to see what my chances are.”

Brendan Kelly QC, defending Mr Jackson, asked the witness what her friend meant by this.

“Statistics aren’t generally in your favour if you go to police. I presume she wanted to speak to someone about that,” the witness replied. “I think she wanted to get actual legal advice.”

Counsel asked if the woman ever got legal advice. She said she knew some of her family had a legal background but doesn’t know what they discussed.

‘That shook me’

The witness also said she had never seen the complainant as upset as she was when they met for the first time after the alleged rape.

She said she was picking the complainant up in her car. The complainant got in, hugged her and started crying,

During re-examination, the witness told Toby Hedworth QC, prosecuting, she had known her friend for a long time and had seen her through “sad” incidents before but she had never seen her like this. She said her friend had always kept her composure and been “verbally strong.”

“For her to just get in the car and not stop crying. I didn’t know how to respond. That shook me.”

Counsel also asked her about a text exchange with the complainant two weeks before the alleged rape when they discussed the general issue of rape.

During the conversation, the witness said if she ever got raped she wouldn’t go to the police and would deal with the matter herself.

The complainant replied that nine out of ten rapes in the UK go unreported.

The witness texted back she would “find a way to blackmail or stab them or something.” She told counsel she had said this in a humorous manner. “I wasn’t serious.”

The complainant replied she was thinking about taking up boxing and her friend responded that was a good idea.

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in the early hours of June 28th, 2016 at a party in his house. Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, denies one count of rape on the same occasion. Both men contend the activity was consensual.

Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure while Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information relating to the incident.

The trial continues on Thursday afternoon before Judge Patricia Smyth and a jury at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast.