Alleged victim of rape by Jackson and Olding says she ‘froze’

The woman who has accused Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding of rape has said she ‘froze’ when the alleged sexual assault took place.

At Laganside Crown Court on Wednesday morning, the woman, who was 19 when the alleged offences took place in June 2016, described the night and early morning of the incident.

Recalling being “in the moment” of the alleged assault she told Judge Patricia Smyth: “You think you are going to kick and scream and fight but it does not work that way. You literally just freeze. You know where this is going.”

The witness gave evidence behind a curtain which meant there would be no eye contact with the four defendants sitting in the dock.

Paddy Jackson (26) of Oakleigh Park, Belfast, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Stuart Olding (24) from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is charged with one count of rape.

Blane McIlroy, (26) from Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure.

Rory Harrison, (25) from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

They all deny the charges. Mr Jackson and Mr Olding contend that the sex was consensual.

Tearful evidence

The defendants could see the complainant giving evidence through a television monitor. They listened intently as she spoke.

During her evidence she was tense and nervous and also tearful on a number of occasions. As she began describing the main alleged incident, she began crying but then regained her composure. At one stage the tipstaff handed her tissues.

The witness said that on the night in question, she was celebrating completing sitting A-level re-sits with friends. They went to a pre-drinks party at a house, where she had one and half large glasses of wine. They set off by taxi to Ollie’s nightclub at about 10.30pm where she had about three double vodkas before closing time.

After the nightclub, they went outside, where she met with friends of a mutual friend.

She then went in a taxi with Mr Jackson and two other women to his house in east Belfast. She sent a text to one of her friends from the pre-drinks party to say she was in Mr Jackson’s house.

At the party, she said mainly “background music” was played. She had no alcohol in the house. “I was not drinking back at the house but a lot of people were,” she said. The witness added that there was some dancing. She danced to an Arctic Monkeys song, but “it was by no means a party”.

The complainant said she did not “have a clear recollection” but the first time she went upstairs was to the bedroom.

Shifted attitude

She was with Mr Jackson. “We kissed. It was completely consensual but it was instigated by Patrick Jackson, ” she said.

She added that on that occasion “Patrick Jackson tried to undo my trousers”. She told him she was not interested and they went back downstairs. She said Mr Jackson did not try to “take matters further” on that occasion.

The witness said that at that stage of the night she decided to leave because she sensed “the attitude had shifted”. She said that Mr McIlroy was taking photographs and putting some of the women on his knees.

She went looking for her clutch bag, finally finding it upstairs in Mr Jackson’s bedroom. She said she was pretty sure she was by herself when she went into the room. She said the image she had of Mr Jackson was standing at the foot of the bed.

She said that after already telling him she did not want to do anything with him, he grabbed her trousers by the waistband and pulled them down to her knees.

“You think you are going to kick and scream and fight but it does not work that way. You literally just freeze. You know where this is going,” she told the jury of nine men and three women.

She said Mr Jackson pushed her down on the bed and that with her tight trousers caught at her knees, she could not move. “I was face down on bed and he was having sex with me,” she said.

The witness said Mr Jackson knew she did not “want this to happen” to her but “he kept going”. She said Mr Jackson was having vaginal sex with her.

‘My heart just sank’

She said the next thing she recalled happening was the door opening.

At that stage, she said Mr Jackson was on his back on the bed and she was face to face with him. “I don’t know if he had just moved,” she said.

The door opened and Stuart Olding walked into room, she said.

“My heart just sank. I knew what was going to happen. I looked Patrick Jackson straight in the eyes and said please, ‘No, not him as well’,” she told the court

She said the next thing she knew her trousers were off and Mr Jackson was having sex with her from behind and Mr Olding was forcing her to give him oral sex.

The complainant said at this time the door opened and she heard a female voice. The witness said she turned her head away because she feared with all the photographs being taken downstairs that she might be filmed. She said the woman said: “Oh!”

She said that Mr Jackson asked her did she want to stay. Her sense of it was that he wanted her to join in. “I can’t remember her exact response but it was a no and she shut the door”.

The complainant said that Mr Jackson pushed her legs apart. She tried to bend over and grab his wrist but he would not stop.

She said the next thing that happened was Blane McIlroy entering the room completely naked and holding his penis in his hand as if he were masturbating. “I thought this is not happening again,” she said.

She immediately got off the bed and grabbed her clothes. She put her trousers on and put her underpants in her pocket. She said that Blane McIlroy said to her: “You f...ed the other guys, why won’t you f..k me?”

She said that at that point her “flight instincts kicked in”. There was “not a chance I would let this happen again”, she said.

She told Blane McIlroy, “How many times does it take for a girl to say no for it to sink in?”

She then ran downstairs and out of the house.

The witness said she had to briefly return to the house to retrieve her mobile phone from Mr Jackson’s bedroom so that she could call a taxi.

She said Mr Harrison came out after her and asked was she okay. She told the court she was in an “absolute mess” and “obviously was not okay”.

She said he would have seen blood stains on her trousers. He took her home in a taxi and left her to her door. He also paid the fare.

“He really could not have done enough for me. I made that clear to police... I have no complaint with Rory Harrison,” she said.

The witness said Mr Harrison asked for and gave him her number.

Almost as soon as she was home she said he sent her a text saying something like “keep my chin up”.

Power and control

The following morning, in response to another text, she told him what happened “was not consensual”.

At that stage she felt unable to confide in her parents, particularly as her father had quite recently suffered a serious heart attack.

In texts to two of her friends she said she would not report her allegations to the PSNI. “You just don’t think they are going to believe you. I really did not want to take things further because you are so embarrassed. ..I did not want people finding out.”

She arranged to get the morning after pill because, she said, she did not know if a condom was used during the alleged assault.

She also underwent a forensic medical examination.

She said she naively thought the alleged assaults had prompted an early period but that the doctor examining her told her she had an “internal tear” and that was why she was bleeding.

Ultimately, she did go to the police.

“The more I thought about it rape is a game of power and control,” she said. “They rely on your silence. The only way you take the power back is when you actually do something about it. I may be preventing it happening to someone else.

“It could so easily have been my friends outside Ollie’s. It could have been my sister outside. It was the best decision I made.”

The case continues on Thursday. It is expected to last five weeks.

The Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have said that out half Mr Jackson, who has played 25 times for Ireland, and centre Mr Olding, who has four caps, will not play again until the trial is concluded.