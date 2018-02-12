Alleged victim of rape by Jackson and Olding denies ‘creating a narrative’

A Belfast student who claims she was raped by Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has denied “creating a narrative” to support her case.

The 21-year-old woman began her seventh day in the witness box this morning at Laganside Crown Court. She is being cross-examined by Mr McIlroy’s defence counsel Arthur Harvey QC.

Blane McIlroy arrives at Belfast Crown Court on Monday. Phtograph: Niall Carson/PA

Stuart Olding arrives at Belfast Crown Court on Monday. Phtograph: Niall Carson/PA

Before the court are Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast who is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and of Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, who is charged with one count of rape.

Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure. Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

They all deny the charges with Mr Jackson and Mr Olding contending that the sex was consensual. The offences allegedly happened in the early hours of June 28th, 2016.

Mr Harvey put it to the woman that that her memory of the night is very fractured. She accepted her memory was hazy but said there are “parts of the night which are very clear in my mind.”

Counsel said her memory of leaving a nightclub before going back to one of the defendant’s houses is incomplete. The woman replied that she remembers speaking to two women outside the nightclub who asked her back to the house. Counsel said the women claim no such conversation took place.

“They could be just like me. Their memory of the night could be hazy,” the complainant replied.

“You’re creating a narrative that you believe serves the case you are trying to make,” counsel said. “You start off with the fact of the journey to the house then use that as basis to speculate how that might have been.”

The woman said it was her recollection that she was asked back to the house by the two women. The trial continues.