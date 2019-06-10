Alleged sexual assault in south Dublin under investigation
Incident understood to have taken place near Luas stop in Rialto
File photograph of the Luas tram. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault in south Dublin over the weekend.
The alleged assault is understood to have taken place near the Luas stop in Rialto on Friday evening. Gardaí in Rathfarnham said their investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
“There is no further information available at this time,” a Garda spokesman said on Monday.
More to follow.