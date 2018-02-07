Alleged rape victim tells Jackson and Olding trial attack lasted ‘an eternity’

A Belfast student who alleges she was raped by Ireland and Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding told Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday that the alleged assault lasted “an eternity”.

The 21-year-old complainant was giving evidence for the fifth day in the rape trial which is expected to last five weeks.

Mr Jackson and Mr Olding are on trial for the alleged rape of the student at Mr Jackson’s home in east Belfast on June 28th 2016.

The court had heard that on the morning of the alleged rapes the complainant consensually kissed Mr Jackson in his bedroom in a move instigated by the rugby player. It is alleged that when the complainant subsequently went to Mr Jackson’s bedroom to retrieve her clutch bag which she had left in the room that she was raped by Mr Jackson and Mr Olding.

Brendan Kelly, QC for Mr Jackson, in cross examining the witness asked how long she was in the room on the occasion of the alleged rape.

“I have absolutely no idea,” she said. The witness briefly paused and then added: “An eternity.”

Before the court are Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast who is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and of Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, who is charged with one count of rape.

Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure. Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

They all deny the charges with Mr Jackson and Mr Olding contending that the sex was consensual.

Mr Kelly estimated that the alleged assault could have lasted one hour and ten minutes. The witness repeated that she did not know “how long I was in that bedroom”.

She told the court that there times during the alleged rapes when “I did not even know what was being done to me”.

During cross examination, Mr Kelly put it to the court: “You were petrified that either the rumour or the proof of this sexual activity would find its way to your friends.

“That’s what drove you on as far as running with this lie, is it not?”

The woman responded: “No, this is not a lie, Mr Kelly.”

The woman was also questioned about comments she made to one of the defendants in the aftermath of the attack, in which she is claimed to have said “this does not happen to a girl like me”.

Mr Kelly asked: “What doesn’t happen to a girl like you? “Rape, as far as we know, can happen to any girl.” The woman replied: “Yes, it can and it happened to me.”

The lawyer further suggested: “What might not happen to girls like you is that you are witnessed in group sexual activity?”

The complainant answered: “Mr Kelly, again I was raped. It was not consensual group activity at all.”

Mr Kelly put it to her that she engaged in group sex because she was in an intoxicated and excited state.

“I completely reject that,” she replied. She said the sex was against her will. “I was raped; I don’t think I can make myself much clearer,” she added.

Clothing

Earlier, the court was shown clothing, including underwear worn by the woman on the night she alleges she was attacked, June 28th, 2016. Underwear, white trousers and black sequinned top were removed from brown envelopes and shown to the complainant, judge and jury.

Mr Kelly questioned the complainant about blood stains on her trousers and pants. He put it to her that it wasn’t because of the rape but that she actually was bleeding before the alleged assault.

“That is completely incorrect,” she said. “I completely reject that.”

She added that a doctor who examined her after that attack already had confirmed that she suffered an “internal tear” in the attack. She said what caused her to bleed was the manner in which Mr Jackson allegedly assaulted her.

Mr Kelly also referred to the morning after the alleged rape when she informed one of her friends of being raped and that she texted “So I got raped” followed by five upside down emoji smiling faces.

Asked why she used these emojis she said, “What way are you supposed to say I have been raped?”

She also used the “lol” reference – “laugh out loud” — in one of the texts the following morning when responding to Rory Harrison who had brought her home in a taxi after the alleged rape. Asked why she used “lol” she said it was a phrase that was thrown about. It should not be taken as laugh out loud in the alleged rape situation, she said.

Judge Smyth at the start of the hearing on Wednesday told the jury there were mistakes and misrepresentations in certain media reports about the case. She also referred to some members of the public sharing their views about the case on social media. She warned against paying any attention to such “fireside lawyers” who didn’t know anything or knew very little or were misinformed about the case.

She repeated it was for the jury based only on what they heard and saw in court to decide the case and that they must pay no attention to and ignore media and social media reports and commentary.

Mr Kelly concluded his cross examination of the witness before lunch on Wednesday. The case continues with the complainant under cross examination from Mr Olding’s lawyer, Frank O Donoghue, QC.