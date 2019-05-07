Alleged rape of US student in Connemara investigated

Gardaí are investigating the alleged rape over the weekend of a young American woman while on a trip to Connemara with her US university.

The Irish Times understands the alleged victim is in Ireland as part of a group of students from a university in the mid west of America.

While their visit to Connemara formed part of her course work, some of the student group attended the Connemara Mussel Festival in TullyCross near Renvyle over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

One of the students, a woman aged 19, says she was raped while out socialising during the festival in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí confirmed in reply to queries on Tuesday that an investigation into the alleged incident had begun.

“Gardaí in Clifden are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female (19 years) in the village of Tully Cross, Co Galway, in the early hours of Sunday morning,” a statement said.

“No arrests have been made to date. Investigating gardaí are following a number of lines of enquiry. Owing to the nature of the incident we will not be commenting further at this time.”

According to sources, the area where the alleged rape took place has been examined by the Garda and a significant criminal investigation was now underway.

This part of Connemara has a strong relationship with a number of American colleges. The university the complainant is from sends students to Ireland for months at a time to experience Irish culture in Tully Cross and is one of seven US third level institutions that do so.