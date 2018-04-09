AG urges lawyers to drop ‘alien’ legal ‘gobbledegook’

Attorney General Seamus Woulfe has urged lawyers to drop “gobbledegook” legal jargon in an attempt to make the criminal justice system less intimidating for victims.

While acknowledging that the courts have to operate at “a remove from everyday life on the street” in order to be necessarily “disinterested and objective”, he questioned unnecessarily unfamiliar practices and phrases used on a daily basis.

“That leads to this notion of an alien set of surroundings, with which court users are unfamiliar and it is not surprising to hear victims say their time in the courtroom was intimidating, alien and strange,” Mr Woulfe said.

He suggested practical measures be taken to demystify the system.

“This may be as simple as practising lawyers speaking to clients in plain language,” he told a conference on crime victims in Dublin, co-hosted by Irish Council for Civil Liberties, The Bar of Ireland and the Law Society of Ireland.

Mr Woulfe said lawyers themselves are even frustrated with the legalese.

“It is an experience some of us have ringing a colleague about a case: we often wish they would just talk to us in more plain language, instead of the gobbledegook that goes on.”

Mr Woulfe said lawyers need to “redouble efforts” to improve the criminal justice system and take account particularly of the most vulnerable victims who are brought before the courts.

Referring to recent studies of the Crown Courts in England and Wales, he said they highlighted the concerns of everyday court users about “court culture” which was “overly ritual and formal and at a remove from the ordinary people appearing before the courts.”

These sentiments of detachment are compounded by the actions and phrases used by lawyers which are not understood by the lay person, he told the conference.

Research also showed some people before the courts find them “somewhat chaotic” with frequent adjournments, the multitude of cases on court lists and enormous workload before the judge.

The system moves at “too fast a pace for ordinary people” and is “incomprehensible”, the Attorney General said.

“That is a challenge for the courts going forward, how to make the process more intelligible and less chaotic,” he added.