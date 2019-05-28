Accused wore ‘zombie’ mask when he attacked Ana Kriégel, trial told

A boy accused of the murder and violent sexual assault of Ana Kriégel was wearing a home-made “zombie” mask when he attacked her, his co-accused told gardaí.

The co-accused, Boy B, also told gardaí in an interview he saw Boy A with his hood up and wearing shin guards while they were in the abandoned house where Ana was allegedly murdered, the trial of the two 14-year-old boys accused of her murder was told on Tuesday.

Boy B also said Boy A was wearing gloves when he was “choking” Ana.

During his seventh interview with detectives following his arrest for Ana’s murder, Boy B was shown photos of items found in a backpack during a search of Boy A’s house, including knee pads, shin guards, a “snood” scarf and a homemade mask.

Boy B said he recognised the backpack because Boy A wore it whenever he went outside. Asked about the mask, Boy B said Boy A had made it for Halloween. Boy B referred to it as a “zombie mask”. He said it was “really cool” and that he had worn it before himself.

Asked why he called it a zombie mask, Boy B said that was what Boy A called it.

After Boy B repeatedly denied seeing Boy A wearing the mask when Ana was attacked, Det Gda Donal Daly told him: “This is really, really important. Was (Boy A) wearing that mask. Just the truth.”

Boy B said Boy A was wearing the mask.

Boy B also said he was in the abandoned house in a separate room to Ana and Boy A when he heard “shuffling”.

He went to the room where they were and saw Boy A wearing the mask as he was taking off Ana’s clothes. He said Boy A also had his hood up at this point.

Boy B said knew it was Boy A behind the mask because “only (he) would have it and because a couple of days before I had been in his house, and he still had it.”

Boy B said Boy A wore the mask for “the whole incident” and never took it off. He agreed with Det Gda Daly that a sketch he had previously drawn of the scene for gardaí should have shown Boy A wearing the mask.

Boy A was also wearing gloves later found in the backpack as he choked Ana, Boy B told gardaí.

After further questioning, Boy B also told gardaí his co-accused was also wearing the shin-guards found in the backpack.

Asked how he knew this, Boy B said he saw Boy A bending down and touching the shin guards while he was outside the house speaking to Ana.

The prosecution alleges Boy B lured Ana from her home at 5pm on May 14th, 2018, on the pretence of meeting Boy A, who Ana was “interested” in.

Boy A then allegedly violently sexually assaulted and murdered her in the derelict farmhouse as Boy B watched.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, in Dublin.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the girl on the same date.

The accused were 13 at the time of the alleged offence and are 14 now.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.