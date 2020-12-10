95,000 summonses awaiting listing date at District Court

There are currently 95,000 summonses awaiting a listing date at District Court level.

The sharp reduction in the cases coming before the court since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the Republic in March, led to an unprecedented backlog of cases that were waiting for a listing date.

The majority of the summonses that are in the backlog relate to alleged traffic offences, a spokesman for the Courts Service said.

They also involve alleged minor offenses involving such matters as drug possession or assault.

A new focus on addressing the backlog has led to a reduction over the past seven weeks of 27,000 in the number of summonses awaiting a listing, the spokesman said.

Prior to the drive to reduce the backlog, the number of summonses waiting to be listed had reached 122,000.

It is not uncommon for there to be up to 30,000 summonses waiting for a listing, the spokesman said.

The Courts Service receives 4,600 new summons applications for hearings in the District Court every week.

The service now has 47,000 summonses scheduled for court hearings from July to mid-October

The Courts Service began the processing of summonses again in the last week of July. At the time there were approximately 101,000 awaiting a scheduled date.

Working with An Garda Síochána, the service “put huge efforts and energy into ensuring the inevitable delays did not become an immovable backlog heading into 2021,” the spokesman said.

There is capacity within the court system in terms of court room time and staff to accommodate increased levels of summons applications while maintaining a safe environment for those attending court, he said.

Although the listing of summonses restarted in late July, the main focus of District Court operations remained directed at dealing with criminal and family law cases which needed urgent attention, the spokesman said.

At the start of Covid-19 restrictions large amounts of non-urgent cases had to be block adjourned to maintain the operation of courts safely.