85-year-old man dies after two car collision in Dublin

An 85-year-old man has died following a two-car crash in Kilmainham on Monday morning.

The collision happened at about 11.30am at the junction of Conyngham Road and Island Bridge Gate, by the Phoenix Park in Dublin 8.

The 85-year-old male driver of one of the cars was taken by ambulance to St James’ Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital where his injuries are described as not life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 6669700 or by calling 1800 666 111.