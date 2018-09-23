€1.7 million in Kinahan cash found in camper van, attic and holdall bags

A camper van carrying cash owned by the Kinahan cartel was pursued by gardaí and around €200,000 was found inside the vehicle when it was brought to a stop.

That seizure was one of three, in Dublin and Wexford, that has netted the Garda €1.7 million in cash owned by the gang.

The money, which was vacuum packed and gardaí believe was being readied to be taken out of the country, is believed to be the proceeds of the Kinahans’ drug dealing in the Republic.

A total of four people were still being questioned by the Garda on Sunday. And a fifth suspect had been released without charge, with a file on their alleged role in the money collection and laundering enterprise was being sent to the DPP.

The operation began in Co Wexford on Saturday when a Dubliner and a Scottish nation were detained.

The Dubliner, who is from Ballyfermot in west Dublin and still lives there, was in the process of taking money in hold all bags and handing them over to the Scottish suspect.

The Irishman is the key target of the Garda operation. He has been under surveillance by the Garda for some time on suspicion he was collecting money from criminals who were paying for drugs consignments they had received from the Kinahan cartel.

Gardaí moved in on him yesterday on Clonard Road, Wexford Town, just before 11am when the surveillance operation spotted the handover of the holdalls.

They Irish and Scottish suspects at the scene were detained, while a camper van that left the area was pursued by officers.

When it was stopped a third man was arrested and more money was found in the camper van.

Gardaí then searched the home in Ballyfermot of the man arrested in Wexford. And in the attic of that house more money was found.

So much cash was discovered that it was several hours before gardaí could weigh and count it and put a figure on it.

However, that task has now been completed and gardaí believe the have seized a total of €1.7 million.

Significant blow

Garda sources said the arrests and seizure of the money represents a very significant blow to the Kinahan cartel and those who work for them in Ireland.

“This quantity of money is the end result of a lot of work by these people; sourcing drugs, importing them into the country and then selling them all over the country and collecting the cash back in,” said one source.

“A lot of risk and a lot of time goes into all of that. And for us to come along and take the money off them after all that effort; that kills these people and it damages them.”

The three suspects arrested in Wexford are aged 47, 38 and 29 years. They were detained on suspicion of money laundering.

The three suspects were being questioned at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984”

Another man, aged 44 years, was arrested after further searches in Wexford Town later on Saturday. He was being questioned, also in Wexford, under the same legislation.

And on Sunday a fifth suspect, a woman aged 39, was arrested and she was also being questioned on Sunday in Wexford Garda station.