Weekend’s €6 million winning Lotto ticket was sold in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny

The weekend’s winning Lotto jackpot ticket worth more than €6 million was sold in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, the National Lottery has confirmed.

Celebrations are set to take place at Blanchfield’s Centra on Monday afternoon where the ticket worth €6,834,410 was sold on Saturday.

With the ticket owner yet to come forward, the National Lottery is appealing to Lotto players in Co Kilkenny and surrounding areas to check if they have won the prize.

“Be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team as soon as you can on 01-836 444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the winner’s room National Lottery HQ in Dublin,” it said.

The winning Lotto numbers were 13, 16, 18, 25, 38, 41 and the bonus number was 1.

Saturday’s win was the 9th jackpot win this year with over €62 million already claimed in jackpot prizes so far in 2019.

There have been 25 Lotto jackpot winners in Co Kilkenny since 1988. They have won a total of €36.1 million between them.