I bought my first car off a man who kept chickens and half-dressed toddlers running around in the front garden with his various disused cars.

Despite a distinct air of Del Boy and Trotter’s Independent Traders about the place, I didn’t think twice about buying that Peugeot – at least until I got home and relatives started bemoaning the fact that I hadn’t kicked more tyres before making my purchase. They also wondered why I hadn’t secured a warranty or asked for €50 “luck money”.