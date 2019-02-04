Weak sterling and low margins driving Republic’s car buyers North

Pricewatch: Making the trip up North to buy a car can be worth it – but go well-prepared

Niamh Towey

“We sold a 2018 BMW 5 series to a customer recently and I think they saved about €6,500 on that car, and they have an extra year’s warranty on it”

“We sold a 2018 BMW 5 series to a customer recently and I think they saved about €6,500 on that car, and they have an extra year’s warranty on it”

I bought my first car off a man who kept chickens and half-dressed toddlers running around in the front garden with his various disused cars.

Despite a distinct air of Del Boy and Trotter’s Independent Traders about the place, I didn’t think twice about buying that Peugeot – at least until I got home and relatives started bemoaning the fact that I hadn’t kicked more tyres before making my purchase. They also wondered why I hadn’t secured a warranty or asked for €50 “luck money”.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.