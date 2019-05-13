Using a travel agent: Peace of mind or needless expense?
Pricewatch: Travel agents have found myriad ways to adapt to the brave new digital age
For years the package was the only deal in town, but now travel agents have to compete with independent bookers. Photograph: Getty
Not long ago a woman got in touch with this page looking for help. She was planning to spend a portion of an inheritance on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday to Asia with her family and couldn’t decide whether to travel independently or use the services of a travel agent.
She had done the sums and reckoned that it would be possible to cut at least €3,000 off the final bill for the three-week multi-destination holiday if she booked all the strands herself. But despite the savings on the table she was conflicted.