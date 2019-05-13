Not long ago a woman got in touch with this page looking for help. She was planning to spend a portion of an inheritance on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday to Asia with her family and couldn’t decide whether to travel independently or use the services of a travel agent.

She had done the sums and reckoned that it would be possible to cut at least €3,000 off the final bill for the three-week multi-destination holiday if she booked all the strands herself. But despite the savings on the table she was conflicted.