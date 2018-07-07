Urgent recall of frozen vegetables from Irish supermarkets

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued an urgent recall of frozen vegetables from a number of Irish supermarkets over listeria fears.

The authority has recalled 18 products from Tesco, Lidl, Iceland and Brakes stories nationwide. It said the products might contain the bacteria listeria monocytogenes, which could cause listeriosis.

The FSAI warned that listeriosis was a serious disease, which could be life threatening, particularly for pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that could cause mild flu-like symptoms including fever, muscle aches, headaches, nausea or diarrhoea.

The authority advised consumers to return the product to the store it was bought and anyone who feels unwell should seek medical advice.

Separately, Dunnes and Spar are recalling own brand pestos over salmonella fears.

The FSAI said: “As a precautionary measure, Dunnes Stores and Spar are initiating a recall of their own brand pestos, due to the possible presence of salmonella.”

It advised anyone who bought the batches should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The products include Dunnes Stores basil pesto with a use by date of July 2nd and September 25th this year, Dunnes tomato pesto with a use by date between July 5th and September 30th, Spar basil pesto with a use by date of July 5th and September 25th, and Spar red pesto with a use by date from July 5th and September 30th.

Full details of all products recalled here.