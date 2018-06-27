Ticketmaster Ireland warns users of potential security breach

Ticketmaster Ireland has notified customers about a potential breach of security compromising their payment details.

Anyone who bought a ticket from the site between February and June of this year may be at risk, the company said.

It said that Ticketmaster had identified malicious software on a customer support product hosted by Inbenta Technologies – an external third-party supplier to the company.

It said that some customers’ personal or payment information may have been accessed by an unknown third-party through the software.

“As soon as we discovered the malicious software, we disabled the Inbenta product across all Ticketmaster websites,” the company said.

It said less than 5 per cent of Ticketmaster’s global customer base was affected by the incident.

The company said it had contacted all customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between February and June 23rd in relation to the incident.

It said it had also contacted all potentially impacted international customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between September 2017 and June 23rd of this year.

All notified customers should reset their passwords when they next log into their Ticketmaster accounts.

A dedicated website has also been set up to answer customers’ questions about the incident – https://security.ticketmaster.co.uk/.