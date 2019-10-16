Ticket scramble in Japan as Irish fans seek swaps for New Zealand game

As a diehard rugby fan, Cian Alcock moved to Tokyo and got a job pulling pints to support his World Cup adventure.

Unfortunately, when he handed over €1,000 for a premium ticket to the quarter-final he picked the wrong game.

It was a mistake repeated by thousands of Irish fans. Those expecting the team to top their pool and face South Africa in the quarter-final booked their seats well in advance. In the end, Japan’s wins over Ireland, and Scotland last weekend, means Ireland face New Zealand instead.

Even if the Irish players rally to a World Cup upset on Saturday, many of the travelling fans are unlikely to be there.

“Everybody is looking; anybody who has a quarter-final ticket has the wrong one. The only people who have a ticket for the quarter-final are people who have tickets [for both games],” explained Alcock (30), who found a job at An Solas Irish bar in Tokyo where he has been gently letting down fans asking around for a golden ticket.

This Friday offers some hope. A meet-up between Irish and Japanese fans appears to have been organised in order to swap tickets - Japan now face South Africa so it should be a win-win for fans but nobody is taking anything for granted.

“I have spent a fortune. I was only going to go to one game,” said Alcock who previously based himself in New Zealand for the 2011 World Cup.

“I have spent €1,000 for a premium ticket but it’s for the wrong game. Disaster.”

Like everybody else in the same predicament, the Cork native has looked at the rugby swap Facebook page where everyone is trying to offload their tickets. There is “very little chance” he says with an air of resignation.

“Because the Kiwis obviously have the tickets and if the Scottish [who are now out of the competition] got tickets thinking they would come second [in the group] I reckon they will just go to the game anyway.”

Pandemonium

In the first five hours of a quiet Tuesday evening shift in Tokyo at least a dozen fans came into An Solas asking, he says.

“I have people from New York who I don’t even know asking me if I can get tickets. They just found someone who knows me [from working at the Beerkeeper bar in Queens] and they got onto me looking. They heard I’m out here.”

Exchanges between those who have tickets for the Japan versus South Africa game, but who wish to see the Ireland game, and fans on the other side of the conundrum now appears the most likely option.

The Facebook Ticket Exchange page has advertised a three hour event this Friday while activity online has already pitched huge demand against limited supply.

Those with, and looking for, tickets have been advertising what they have and what they want. By Tuesday evening more than 1,000 people had interacted with the page.

The like-for-like, transactional nature of where fans find themselves is illustrated in the posts. “We have two category D tickets seated together for Sunday’s Japan Vs South Africa game in Tokyo and want to swap for two seated together tickets for Ireland Vs New Zealand on Saturday,” wrote one.

The site warns hopeful fans against dealing with certain traders while other titbits of advice includes bringing passports to an exchange as identification and only trading in tickets bought through the official World Cup website. Others warn against making money transfers, sticking instead to face-to-face deals.

The stakes are high given the figures quoted on resale websites. On Viagogo, single tickets were selling for between €795 and €2,040 on Tuesday evening. The site warned they were swapping hands quickly, unlike other World Cup fixtures, and in one hour almost 1,000 people had viewed what was on offer.

On the Stubhub site, advertised prices ranged from €727 to €2,500. Tickets advertised for almost €700 were already sold out.