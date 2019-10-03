Thin Lizzy get stamp of approval for 50th anniversary

Rock fans queued up outside Dublin’s GPO on Thursday to get their hands on new stamps marking the fiftieth anniversary of Thin Lizzy, despite claims they came a year too soon.

Launched by An Post, the two €1 stamps feature the band’s Black Rose album cover and a portrait of Phil Lynott by renowned Irish artist Jim Fitzpatick.

They were unveiled in the UK by Lynott’s daughters Sarah and Cathleen, his grandchildren and ex-wife Caroline.

“One of the greatest bands to come out of Ireland, Thin Lizzy remain giants of Irish rock, decades after they first came together in 1969,” An Post said in a tribute to the group.

However, in a letter to The Irish Times, former band manager Terry O’Neill said he was upset by the launch claiming the band did not actually exist until 1970.

“An Post saying that this is the 50th anniversary is rewriting contemporary Irish rock’n’roll history. This is not just my opinion. It is fact: 2019 is the 49th anniversary of Thin Lizzy,” he wrote.

Artist Jim Fitzpatrick and An Post chief executive Aoife Beirne at the Phil Lynott statue in Dublin off Grafton Street. Photograph: Maxwell

However, fans of the band still appeared eager to embrace the occasion.

“Queues formed at Dublin’s GPO this morning as fans snapped up the two new stamps and special collector stamp sheets,” said An Post. “Thin Lizzy garnered a loyal worldwide fan base, attracted to their distinct twin guitar sound, explosive drums and legendary frontman, Philip Lynott. ”