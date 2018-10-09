Gambling smokers who are planning to buy a diesel car and like the odd meal in a restaurant or a night away in an Irish hotel are likely to be the biggest losers when measures rolled out in the budget kick in over the next 12 months.

The biggest winners, meanwhile, are likely to be middle-income couples where one is self-employed and the other is a stay-at-home carer. For everyone else it will be largely as you were with gains amounting to little more than €5 a week.