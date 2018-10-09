The winners and losers from a rather modest budget

Analysis: Smokers will feel the pinch while self-employed receive a reasonable boost

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Conor Pope

Interested groups listen to Paschal Donohoe, deliver the budget at Buswells Hotel, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Interested groups listen to Paschal Donohoe, deliver the budget at Buswells Hotel, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Gambling smokers who are planning to buy a diesel car and like the odd meal in a restaurant or a night away in an Irish hotel are likely to be the biggest losers when measures rolled out in the budget kick in over the next 12 months.

The biggest winners, meanwhile, are likely to be middle-income couples where one is self-employed and the other is a stay-at-home carer. For everyone else it will be largely as you were with gains amounting to little more than €5 a week.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.