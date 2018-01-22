Sound business advice: How to keep out of Pricewatch complaints
A handy cut-out-and-keep guide to help businesses stay off our pages
Even when a customer is getting heated, it is your job to be calm and conciliatory. Photograph: iStock
Over the past 14 years or so Pricewatch has looked into thousands of complaints on behalf of readers. The details change and the companies who let people down vary (although there are some repeat offenders, particularly in the aviation, telecoms and financial sectors – and yes, we are talking about you, Eir, Aer Lingus and pretty much all the banks) but the basic anatomy of the complaints we get is wearyingly familiar.