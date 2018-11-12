Say no to goji berries – and hello to these cheap superfoods

Isn’t it mad how all the 'best’ superfoods seem to cost the most? Don’t believe the hype

Conor Pope

Don’t be a goji faddist. Photograph: iStock

Pity the poor goji berry. For hundreds of years it grew in the foothills of the Tibetan mountains and formed a small part of the diet of many people across Asia but was largely unnoticed by the rest of the planet.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times, with food-related content in all our sections, plus reader events, competitions and exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth
But then, no more than two decades ago, it started hitting the headlines in this part of the world as food faddists discovered it and started making all sorts of outlandish claims about the red berry’s health properties.

