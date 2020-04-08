Rodent droppings and filthy conditions among food inspector findings

Rodent droppings found close to food storage, a build up of dirt and food debris and discoloured meat found on the floor, have been cited by the Food Safety Authority which served six enforcement orders on food businesses in March.

March also saw the HSE initiate a prosecution against Camile Thai restaurant at the Village Green Tallaght, for failure to provide correct food allergen information for a customer.

The six enforcement orders included three temporary closure orders served on;

* Kebabish Tandoori Restaurant/Café, 39 Clanbrassil Street Lower, Wood Quay, Dublin 8. The closure order said fresh rodent dropings were found in a food preparation area.

* A rear bakery preparation kitchen, bakery storage area and adjoining lobby at Eurospar Main Street, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath. Rodent droppings were visible on the floor in the bakery storage area, on shelving in the bakery storage, according to the closure order.

* China City Restaurant/Café, 17 Temple Street, Sligo. The closure order said conditions were filthy and there was food debris and dirt on the floor behind the chest freezers behind which there was food debris and black elongated rodent droppings on the floor.

One Prohibition Order was served on:

* The Halal Food and Grocery Butcher Shop, Unit 6, Trinity Court, Fonthill Road, Dublin 22 The prohibition order was to the effect that certain minced beef and lamb be withdrawn from sale.

Two Improvement Orders were served on:

* Giovanni’s Takeaway, Rampark, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Co Louth. The order mentioned that all food should be handled in such a manner so as to protect it from contamination, as well as sanitation issues.

* Milano’s Restaurant/Café, 61 Bridge Street, Dundalk, Co Louth. The order referred to improvements in the areas of cleaning, ventilation and the sealing of holes in a wall.

The prosecution against Camile Thai (Takeaway) at Unit 22, Village Green, Tallaght, Dublin 24 resulted in the business being fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €922.50.

The Food Safety Authority said the prosecution, taken by the HSE, highlighted “the seriousness of providing accurate food allergen information and the importance of complying with the allergens legislation for public health, legal and reputational consequences for food businesses”.

Commenting on the enforcement orders Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the authority said “filthy premises, unhygienic practices and poor pest control are all totally unacceptable”.

In relation to the HSE prosecution against the Camile Thai restaurant in Tallaght said; “ Failure to provide accurate allergen information can have very serious health consequences for people with food allergies. This is a time when our health services are under unprecedented pressure due to Covid-19 and it is vital that they are not put under any additional undue pressure resulting from unsafe food practices.”

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie.