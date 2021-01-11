Q&A: How Brexit has impacted online shopping from the UK

It has been 11 days since the UK left the EU after a brief transition period that was entirely good-natured, seamless and uncomplicated. Hilarious, right? No, as we all know all too well Brexit could scarcely have been more drawn out and torturous had it been implemented by Torquemada (bet you didn’t expect the Spanish Inquisition here did you?) but at least it is done now.

The no-deal nightmare before Christmas was avoided when the two sides cobbled together the Withdrawal Agreement on December 24th. While the deal stopped our disgruntled neighbour to the east crashing out of the EU in a fashion that would have left us all scratching our heads in bewilderment, it will cause many headaches – financial and logistical in the weeks and months ahead.