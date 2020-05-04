Just over 40 years ago, Viz made its debut in comic shops in the UK and over a 10- or 15-year golden age the adult comic brought all sorts of entirely inappropriate and, more often than not, sweary characters to the attention of a gobsmacked world.

While many of the characters – Roger Mellie, Billy the Fish, Sid the Sexist and Millie Tant – became (sort of) household names, the unsung heroes of the Viz glory days were the “readers” who sent in top tips on how to save money and make life better.