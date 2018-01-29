Pricewatch: Banking problems and delivery mistakes and delays

PTSB AND THE DEATH CERTIFICATE THAT KEEPS DISAPPEARING

A reader called Grace contacted us on behalf of her “elderly mother” who received a letter from Permanent TSB in October requesting valid ID for Grace’s father, as his name was on the joint account. Her father passed away in August 1992.

“The ‘joint’ account was subsequently placed ‘on hold’ in November 2017, due to the fact that a copy of my father’s death certificate had not been supplied to the bank (a copy was supplied in 1992 at the time of his death).”

Grace hand-delivered a letter from her mother to PTSB, on Dublin’s O’Connell Street on November 7th, informing them of that her father’s death cert had been given to the bank back in 1992 and also supplying another copy, in order to resolve the issue. “My mother’s letter also requested that PTSB investigate what became of the death cert provided in 1992. Finally, she requested that my father’s name be removed, at last, from the account.”

On Saturday, January 13th, this year the debit card associated with Grace’s mother’s current account was declined at two ATMs, and when she called Permanent TSB’s customer service centre on Sunday, January14th, her mother was told her current account had been closed, as the documents requested in 2017 were not received.

New account

“My mother has today, January 16th, had to travel into Permanent TSB in order to open a new current account, as this was the only resolution the bank offered. She has now also been informed that she must bring in the copy of the death cert (this will be the third time that said cert has been supplied!).”

Grace believes PTSB has questions to answer. Specifically she wants to know what happened to the death certificate supplied to the bank back in 1992, at the time of her father’s death? She also wants to know why “despite several conversations my mother has had with the bank over the years, did my father’s name remain on the current account. And why did nobody at the bank escalate this matter at any point between 1992 and now?”

She would also like to know why, if PTSB believed her father was alive for the last 25 years, it never sent a debit card in his name during this time? Why has it not requested any ID before this point?

And she would like to know what happened the death certificate supplied last November? “The bank acknowledged receipt of the letter, but say the death certificate was not received. The letter my mother hand-delivered referenced the inclusion of the death certificate, so if the death certificate was not with it, surely PTSB should have contacted my mother to let her know this?”

And finally she asks if any charges have been incurred over the last 25 years on the account, due to the fact that her father’s name has remained on it (Dirt, bank charges etc) and if there any other considerations she should be aware of.

“As I mentioned, my mother is quite elderly and recently has not been very well. This issue has caused her undue upset and worry. At a time when she should be concentrating on her recovering health, she is instead trying to resolve what I can only see as a complete series of errors (not to mention breaches of data protection) by the bank. Fortunately, my mother has family near to her so the freezing of her account and inability to access her money has not impacted her too badly. Not everyone would be so lucky. To leave an 87-year-old woman without access to her accounts over a weekend in January seems negligent on the part of PTSB.”

‘Regrettable issue’

It certainly does. So we contacted the bank and a spokesman “sincerely” apologised “for this very regrettable issue”. He said the bank was investigating “with the branch to find out what happened to the documentation which the customer provided in November last which should have resolved the issue before any inconvenience was caused”.

He also outlined a broader context: “Through the past year, Permanent TSB has undertaken a major exercise under AML legislation (anti-money laundering) to ensure that it holds up-to-date proof of ID and address documentation for all named account holders.

“Thousands of accounts were reviewed and where the bank didn’t have the required proof of ID and address, we wrote on a number of occasions to account holders requesting the same and, where possible, we also tried to phone account holders. Where the documentation required under the AML legislation was not provided over a prolonged period, the bank has had no option but to close the relevant accounts.”

The PTSB spokesman concluded by saying that “clearly in this case the customer did provide the relevant documentation in November last so our concern now is why that wasn’t acted upon correctly. Again, we apologise to this customer and hope to contact her directly to express our regret in the days ahead.”

IKEA AND THE SOFA BED DELIVERY DELAY

In the middle of December a reader and her sister-in-law visited Ikea and bought a sofa bed which required delivery. They paid €69 to cover the cost of delivery and were told the sofa would be delivered a couple of days later and Ikea would phone one hour beforehand to ensure someone was home.

Our reader’s sister-in-law “sat in on the Sunday all day and received neither phone call or delivery. She rang on Monday and was placed on hold for 52 minutes. She rang again on Tuesday and was put on hold for 40 minutes and still no delivery.”

What makes the story much, much worse is that her 24-year-old son had died in November following an operation and the sofa bed “was needed to accommodate his friend flying into Ireland to spend Christmas with the bereaved family”.

Our reader’s sister-in-law had told Ikea this in her phone calls. On December 20th our reader rang Ikea as her sister-in-law had endured enough and nothing was progressing. Eventually I got through and was told they would arrange a new delivery slot and refund the delivery charge. After numerous more phone calls and emails, the sofa was eventually delivered at 5pm on Thursday, December 21st.

Ikea: subjected a reader to stress and delay in delivering a sofa bed. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty

“I have asked Ikea via e mail for an explanation from a senior manager in customer service and we have not received one nor has the delivery charge been refunded as promised. It has been a very difficult time for the family and they have had huge unexpected financial outlay as a result of their son’s shock death so every euro counts.”

She says she is appalled by Ikea’s “lack of empathy and the truly shambolic customer service. I am hoping that you will have more luck with getting the refund we were promised and an explanation from Ikea as to the sequence of events that led to my sister in law being treated so poorly at a time in her life when she least deserved it.”

An Ikea spokesperson said, “We would like to apologise to these customers for the circumstances surrounding their experience with Ikea. An investigation is currently under way in relation to [the] complaint, and it is being dealt with as a priority.”

LITTLEWOODS ONLINE AND RECEIPT OF THE WRONG-COLOURED HEADBOARD

Debbie Murphy moved into a new house over Christmas and tells us the experience “has really opened my eyes to the poor customer service from some companies. We’ve had issues with a few but I’ve never seen anything like my dealings with Littlewoods Online.”

Her problem started when she ordered two grey headboards on November 25th and was given a delivery date of December 8th. “I received emails to say they had been dispatched and on their way, but the delivery date came and went. I rang a few times and was told in the T&Cs they do state they can’t guarantee the delivery date and it was with their courier. I accepted that even though their communication was poor and eventually they arrived on December 20th.”

Debbie wasn’t there to accept the delivery and when she came home that evening she was less than pleased to see that one of the headboards was the wrong colour. “I double-checked my order to ensure I hadn’t made the error and rang them on December 22nds to advise them. I was told all they could do was send a courier to collect the incorrect headboard, and because I was a cash client they could not reissue me the correct one, but just refund me and then I order again. Delivery again could take another four weeks. They said the courier would ring me to arrange collection of the incorrect one first.”

Littlewoods Online: a reader’s problem started when she ordered two grey headboards on November 25th and was given a delivery date of December 8th.

Debbie missed a call from Fastway Couriers on January 5th as she was in work and on another call. “I spent the following week trying to call them back but you’re on hold for an hour and only moving in the queue from number 17 to 13, they are impossible to get through to. They didn’t try ring me again either.”

‘Specialist’ team

Eventually on January 15th she rang Littlewoods again to tell them she still had the wrong headboard, and couldn’t reach the courier and to tell them that the whole thing was taking far too long. “I was told it would be escalated to a ‘specialist’ team, and they would use UPS as the courier, and I would receive a call within 48 hours.

And did she receive the call? No she did not.

“I didn’t receive any call, so phoned Littlewoods again. I was told again that someone from the ‘specialist’ team would ring me in 46 hours. I pointed out I was told this last week, and was then put on hold and transferred to underwriting. The customer service agent obviously just wanted rid of me as the person in underwriting had no idea why I was transferred through and couldn’t help. She transferred me then through to upholstery.”

Debbie says the customer service agent in upholstery went into the system to arrange a courier collection again while she was on the phone.

So that was brilliant. Except it was not brilliant.

She was then told that the system wouldn’t let him make the changes because Debbie was in Ireland. “He advised the only way I could return the headboard they incorrectly sent me was to bring it to a post office and return it myself. I pointed out how ridiculous that is for me to carry a king size headboard into a post office at my expense in terms of cost and time because of their error. I also pointed out I have been told since December 22nd (a month ago now) that a courier would collect. He just advised the system wouldn’t let him and offered to escalate to his manager. I took him up on that offer and he advised a manager would ring me within four hours. That was yesterday and I haven’t received a call back yet.”

She says that aside from the debacle of trying to get the headboard back, she is “dreading ordering it again for fear of going through all this once more. I have the single headboard all along in the correct colour, so it is either return the whole lot or hope I get the right colour when I eventually return the king size one. “

We got in touch with Littlewoods. RESPOSNE TO COME.

LIDL AND A SHINING EXAMPLE OF MAGNIFICENT CUSTOMER SERVICE

Pricewatch was feeling pretty glum after looking into all the stories highlighted today. By any measure they were three pretty horrendous examples of appalling customer service and we starting to despair. In fact we were just about done for the day when we got a mail from a reader which warmed our heart and made us feel better about the world.

Lidl: Staff member Anita at Lidl Deansgrange assisted a customer with excellent and creative service. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty

It comes from Jill Forbes.

“I thought it might be worth telling you of a positive encounter in Lidl Deansgrange during Christmas week,” her mail starts. “On completing my shop, I found I did not have a credit card and only €20 cash on me to pay just under €70,” her mail starts.

“Aneta on the till who did not know me from Adam, seeing my predicament immediately offered to use her own credit card and pay without any conditions. I promised to call in and pay the following day. There was no reason for her to do this but she did and saved me great distress. Now that’s customer service. Thank you Aneta.”

This has to be one of the soundest customer service stories we have ever come across and should stand as a shining example for companies everywhere. If you empower your staff and allow them to do the right thing, you will get your reward. So hats off to Lidl and to Aneta, a woman who clearly deserves a raise!