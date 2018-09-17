Ploughing championships 2018: up to 300,000 expected to attend

The 2018 National Ploughing Champions kick off this week in Tullamore, Co Offaly, with an estimated 291,500 visitors expected to attend the three day event.

The championships, which run from September 18th to 20th in Screggan, will include more than 300 competitors with some 1,700 vendors exhibiting their products at stalls around the site.

President Michael D Higgins will formally open the 87th National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday, an event he previously described as “the most beloved rendezvous in Ireland’s rural calendar”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend Europe’s largest outdoor event on Wednesday along with Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys. Minister for Foreign affairs Charlie Flanagan will attend the event on Thursday. Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed is also expected to attend.

Tickets for the ploughing championships can be purchased upon arrival. Adult tickets cost €20 each while senior citizens/students cost €15. Children under 12 go free when accompanied by an adult.

Exhibition area

The main exhibition area at the championships will be open from 9am-6pm each day while the ploughing competitions run from 10.30am-2.30pm. There will be three fashion shows running at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm each day of the festival.

Highlights over the three days will include sheep shearing, live tractor build, sheep dog trials, loy digging, the meggars competition and the national brown bread baking event. There will also be a junior baking event and funfair for children.

Former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry will be attending the ploughing championships on Wednesday, September 19th, as a guest judge at the National Dairy Council’s afternoon tea competition. She will sample the baking expertise of three finalists – a home economics teacher, a cardiac physiologist and IT specialist – who will present their cakes to Ms Berry for her assessment.

The Department of Foreign affairs has invited visitors to stop by the DFA stand where they can learn about Ireland’s work in the EU, the Irish Aid programme, the consular and passport service and Ireland’s trading relationships overseas.

Visitors will be able to apply for a passport direct from the Ploughing with free digital passport photographs available, while there will also be a special section with information on preparations for Brexit. The stand will also mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and South Africa.

Visitors are advised to travel to the championships by train and walk the 10 minutes from Tullamore train station to the site where a shuttle bus will drop you at the entrance gate. The shuttle bus costs €5 child return, €9 adult return and €20 family return (two adults and max three children).

Drivers should factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic. Gardaí have designated eight colour-coded routes to help visitors get to and from the championships. Those travelling northbound on the N8 from Cork/Munster should exit at junction 6 and proceed towards Screggan. Visitors on this route will park in the designated blue car parks on the left and right hand sides beside the event grounds.

Traffic

Traffic coming from the south east should travel along the N77 via Durrow and Abbeyleix before arriving in Portlaoise. From there vehicles will be directed through Clonminham, onto the N80 towards Mountmellick and through Rosenallis and Clonaslee. Visitors on this route will park in the designated grey car parks.

Traffic coming from the south east will take the N80 towards Portlaoise and will be designated the yellow car park beside the grounds at Screggan. Traffic from Limerick, Kerry and the southwest should take Junction 26 on the M7 and proceed towards Borrisokane and on to Cloghan where they will park in the brown car park.

Traffic from Dublin will be designated to the purple car park and traffic from the north will go in the pink car park. The Green car park will cater to visitors from western counties and the orange car park will hold spaces for vehicles travelling from Kildare.

There will be wheelchair/disability parking spaces allocated in all car parks as close to the event entrances as possible. Bus parking facilities will also be provided at the event.

The site of the ploughing championships is 110km from Dublin, 210km from Cork, 272km from Belfast and 163km from Rosslare.

Visitors are also advised to dress appropriately (ie warmly!) for the event and to wear suitable footwear for rough terrain. They can also download the ploughing app for live event and traffic updates.

Wet and windy weather is expected to hit the country over the coming days as the downgraded tropical storm Helene crosses over Ireland. Tuesday will begin with sunny spells but rain will extend across the country throughout the afternoon. It will become blustery with moderate to fresh and gusty winds and temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Wednesday morning will be wet and windy however the rain is expected to clear through the afternoon. Thursday will be wet for most of the day with the heaviest rain in the south and the east.