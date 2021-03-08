Pandemic savings: How some people have saved thousands by working from home

Next Thursday marks the first anniversary of the last full day Pricewatch spent working in the office. On the evening of March 11th, 2020, we left the office and set off for home calling into a few pharmacies along the way, half-heartedly searching for hand sanitiser and surgical masks, without a notion we’d not see the old clock hanging above The Irish Times door for a long, long time.

Apart from one brief visit to the office on Tara Street on budget day to interview smart people for a Facebook livestream and another before Christmas for a chat with Santa Claus from our swanky podcast studio, we’ve not set foot in the place since.